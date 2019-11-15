Channels

The recently ousted Barisan Nasional coalition is tipped to win in Tanjung Piai. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Malaysia’s Barisan Nasional opposition tipped for comeback in racially charged Johor by-election

  • Coalition member the Malaysian Chinese Association is expected to clinch the seat for Tanjung Piai as disillusionment with the government grows
  • Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has visited the constituency and accused the opposition of riling up racial sentiment
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 9:17pm, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

