The recently ousted Barisan Nasional coalition is tipped to win in Tanjung Piai. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s Barisan Nasional opposition tipped for comeback in racially charged Johor by-election
- Coalition member the Malaysian Chinese Association is expected to clinch the seat for Tanjung Piai as disillusionment with the government grows
- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has visited the constituency and accused the opposition of riling up racial sentiment
