Ethnic Chinese protest during the Indonesian National Revolution. Photo: from an album named ‘Chinese Atrocities’, box 19, folder 11, Niels A. Douwes Dekker Papers, No 3480, Division of Rare and Manuscript Collections, Cornell University Library
Migration, identity and revolution: how the Chinese shaped Indonesia
- Historian Zhou Taomo in her new book looks at the complex ties between China and Indonesia in the cold war
- Zhou argues that migration and activism by ethnic Chinese were major forces moulding relations between Beijing and Jakarta. Here are some excerpts:
Topic | Indonesia
An anti-Chinese demonstration in Jakarta, 1967. Photo: AFP
Taiwan or communism? The Chinese who fled Indonesia and had to choose
- Racial discrimination prompted ethnic Chinese to flee Indonesia in the 1950s and 1960s
- Many opted for Taiwan over communist-led mainland China – and not just because of politics
Topic | Chinese overseas
