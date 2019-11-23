Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ethnic Chinese protest during the Indonesian National Revolution. Photo: from an album named ‘Chinese Atrocities’, box 19, folder 11, Niels A. Douwes Dekker Papers, No 3480, Division of Rare and Manuscript Collections, Cornell University Library
Politics

Migration, identity and revolution: how the Chinese shaped Indonesia

  • Historian Zhou Taomo in her new book looks at the complex ties between China and Indonesia in the cold war
  • Zhou argues that migration and activism by ethnic Chinese were major forces moulding relations between Beijing and Jakarta. Here are some excerpts:
Topic |   Indonesia
Zhou Taomo

Zhou Taomo  

Updated: 3:00pm, 23 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ethnic Chinese protest during the Indonesian National Revolution. Photo: from an album named ‘Chinese Atrocities’, box 19, folder 11, Niels A. Douwes Dekker Papers, No 3480, Division of Rare and Manuscript Collections, Cornell University Library
READ FULL ARTICLE
An anti-Chinese demonstration in Jakarta, 1967. Photo: AFP
People

Taiwan or communism? The Chinese who fled Indonesia and had to choose

  • Racial discrimination prompted ethnic Chinese to flee Indonesia in the 1950s and 1960s
  • Many opted for Taiwan over communist-led mainland China – and not just because of politics
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Randy Mulyanto

Randy Mulyanto  

Updated: 9:38pm, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

An anti-Chinese demonstration in Jakarta, 1967. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.