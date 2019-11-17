Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mexican writer Cristina Rivera Garza spoke at the Hong Kong Literary Festival about migration and borders in today's world. Photo: Raquel Carvalho
Politics

Writers ‘can’t turn blind eye’ to migration issues in Trump’s America, says author Cristina Rivera Garza

  • The award-winning author says writers in the US play a crucial role at a time of harsh migration policies and growing hate speech against foreigners
  • Garza, the author of seven books, has covered Chinese migration to Mexico, and is now writing a novel set near the US-Mexico border
Topic |   Mexico
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 8:15pm, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mexican writer Cristina Rivera Garza spoke at the Hong Kong Literary Festival about migration and borders in today's world. Photo: Raquel Carvalho
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.