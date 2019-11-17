Mexican writer Cristina Rivera Garza spoke at the Hong Kong Literary Festival about migration and borders in today's world. Photo: Raquel Carvalho
Writers ‘can’t turn blind eye’ to migration issues in Trump’s America, says author Cristina Rivera Garza
- The award-winning author says writers in the US play a crucial role at a time of harsh migration policies and growing hate speech against foreigners
- Garza, the author of seven books, has covered Chinese migration to Mexico, and is now writing a novel set near the US-Mexico border
