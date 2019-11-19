Police officers stand guard at the scene of the suicide bombing at Medan city police headquarters. Photo: EPA
Indonesian maid who once worked in Hong Kong investigated for links to Medan blast
- Ika Puspitasari was convicted in 2017 of funding terror activities and planning attacks in several cities
- Indonesian maids working overseas, especially in developed societies such Hong Kong and Taiwan, are attractive targets for jihadist recruiters
Topic | Terrorism
Police officers stand guard at the scene of the suicide bombing at Medan city police headquarters. Photo: EPA