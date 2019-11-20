Former US president Richard Nixon welcomes then Japanese prime minister Eisaku Sato to the White House in 1969. Photo: AP
Nixon and Japan’s Eisaku Sato agreed to deny existence of secret deal to place US nuclear weapons in Okinawa, documents show
- Memorandum uncovered from presidential library of late US leader sheds further light on long-rumoured agreement between Washington and Tokyo
- Retaining the right to store the weapons in the prefecture was a condition America laid out before agreeing to return it to Japanese control in 1971
