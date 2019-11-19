Channels

Tourists walk on the trail at Mount Kumgang, known as Diamond Mountain, in North Korea. South Korea is calling for the resumption of tours to the area. Photo: AP
South Korea says resumption of tours to North’s Mount Kumgang will improve ties

  • Mount Kumgang resort opened in 1998 as a symbol of cooperation, but tours ended when a South Korean tourist was shot dead in 2008
  • Local officials say resuming tours will not compromise sanctions and the North will not benefit from the tourist dollars
Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Updated: 8:12pm, 19 Nov, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the Mount Kumgang tourist resort. Photo: Reuters
Kim Jong-un orders South Korean-built Mount Kumgang tourist resort to be torn down

  • The Mount Kumgang tourist complex was built by South Korean company Hyundai Asan in the North on one of the peninsula’s most scenic mountains
  • But tours came to an abrupt end in 2008 after a North Korean soldier shot dead a tourist who strayed off the approved path and Seoul suspended travel
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:40pm, 23 Oct, 2019

