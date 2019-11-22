Channels

One of the posters seen in Hankuk University featuring the face of a female student surrounded by profanities and threats. Photo: Handout
In South Korea, Chinese and Korean students are clashing over Hong Kong protests

  • Korean students have found themselves at the centre of a political storm, clashing with Chinese students over views on Hong Kong’s political unrest
  • More recently, some say they have become the victims of cyberbullying and doxxing
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 7:00am, 22 Nov, 2019

One of the posters seen in Hankuk University featuring the face of a female student surrounded by profanities and threats. Photo: Handout
A protester burns a rubbish pile at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Fiery Hong Kong student protests evoke memory of South Korea’s own 1987 June Struggle

  • On social media, photos of tear gas-filled protests at Chinese University are being compared with those of the student-led rallies against dictator Chun Doo-hwan
  • South Korean students are also clashing with mainland Chinese over their support for Hong Kong’s protests
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 4:31pm, 16 Nov, 2019

A protester burns a rubbish pile at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
