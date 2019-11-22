One of the posters seen in Hankuk University featuring the face of a female student surrounded by profanities and threats. Photo: Handout
In South Korea, Chinese and Korean students are clashing over Hong Kong protests
- Korean students have found themselves at the centre of a political storm, clashing with Chinese students over views on Hong Kong’s political unrest
- More recently, some say they have become the victims of cyberbullying and doxxing
Topic | Hong Kong protests
