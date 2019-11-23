Channels

South Korean protesters rally against the government’s financing of US troops. Photo: EPA
Politics

As the US and South Korea play hardball on defence, will China emerge the winner?

  • Tensions in the US-Korea relationship have flared over rumours of a troop drawdown and mixed messages from Washington
  • This has raised questions about whether Seoul will go looking for security and defence support from other sources, including Beijing
John Power  

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 1:02am, 23 Nov, 2019

South Korean protesters rally against the government's financing of US troops. Photo: EPA
South Koreans protest outside the Defence Ministry in Seoul on Friday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump is threatening South Korea, but US military commitments to long-time allies are considered safe

  • To curb in the growing influence of China and Russia, Washington needs its strategically located old friends, analysts note
  • ‘The US foreign policy establishment no doubt understands the importance of its alliance systems in Europe and Asia,’ regardless of the president’s rhetoric
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 12:28am, 21 Nov, 2019

South Koreans protest outside the Defence Ministry in Seoul on Friday. Photo: AFP
