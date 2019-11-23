South Korean protesters rally against the government’s financing of US troops. Photo: EPA
As the US and South Korea play hardball on defence, will China emerge the winner?
- Tensions in the US-Korea relationship have flared over rumours of a troop drawdown and mixed messages from Washington
- This has raised questions about whether Seoul will go looking for security and defence support from other sources, including Beijing
Topic | South Korea
South Koreans protest outside the Defence Ministry in Seoul on Friday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump is threatening South Korea, but US military commitments to long-time allies are considered safe
- To curb in the growing influence of China and Russia, Washington needs its strategically located old friends, analysts note
- ‘The US foreign policy establishment no doubt understands the importance of its alliance systems in Europe and Asia,’ regardless of the president’s rhetoric
Topic | Diplomacy
