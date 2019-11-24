Posters of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim at a 2018 rally in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
The Malaysian dilemma: can Mahathir and Anwar get Pakatan Harapan back on track?
- The prime minister and the leader-in-waiting have seen much goodwill from last year’s stunning election win evaporate over succession squabbles and a lack of concrete reforms – and the opposition is gaining ground
- Despite reassurances from the party leadership, some fear a return to the old rivalries between Mahatir and Anwar
Topic | Malaysia
