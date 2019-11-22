Nor Salwani Muhammad has been described as a ‘patriot’ and ‘hero’. Photo: Twitter
Key 1MDB witness Nor Salwani Muhammad praised by Malaysians for ‘pencil case’ recording
- Nor Salwani Muhammad was asked to leave a meeting where government officials were discussing an 1MDB audit report
- Having been asked to take the minutes of the meeting, she left a recorder on in a pencil case, and later gave the audio clip to the new auditor-general
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Nor Salwani Muhammad has been described as a ‘patriot’ and ‘hero’. Photo: Twitter