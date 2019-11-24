Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: EPA
Mahathir and Anwar: a timeline of Malaysian succession and speculation
- It has been 18 months since Mahathir led his Pakatan Harapan coalition to election victory, but there is increasing anxiety about the country’s direction
- Among the chief concerns is the question of when – and if – he will hand over power to Anwar Ibrahim
