Protesters throw petrol bombs at police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Kowloon on November 17. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong campus protests: what would Lee Kuan Yew do?
- As battles raged in Hong Kong universities, remarks by the late leader on how he handled student protesters spread on WhatsApp
- But while Singapore’s methods were effective in the 1960s, an expert says a different tack is now needed
Topic | Singapore
Protesters throw petrol bombs at police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Kowloon on November 17. Photo: Kyodo
One of the posters seen in Hankuk University featuring the face of a female student surrounded by profanities and threats. Photo: Handout
In South Korea, Chinese and Korean students are clashing over Hong Kong protests
- Korean students have found themselves at the centre of a political storm, in conflict with Chinese students over Hong Kong’s political unrest
- More recently, some say they have become the victims of cyberbullying and doxxing
Topic | Hong Kong protests
One of the posters seen in Hankuk University featuring the face of a female student surrounded by profanities and threats. Photo: Handout