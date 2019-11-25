Channels

Protesters throw petrol bombs at police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Kowloon on November 17. Photo: Kyodo
Politics

Hong Kong campus protests: what would Lee Kuan Yew do?

  • As battles raged in Hong Kong universities, remarks by the late leader on how he handled student protesters spread on WhatsApp
  • But while Singapore’s methods were effective in the 1960s, an expert says a different tack is now needed
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 7:12am, 25 Nov, 2019

Protesters throw petrol bombs at police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Kowloon on November 17. Photo: Kyodo
One of the posters seen in Hankuk University featuring the face of a female student surrounded by profanities and threats. Photo: Handout
Politics

In South Korea, Chinese and Korean students are clashing over Hong Kong protests

  • Korean students have found themselves at the centre of a political storm, in conflict with Chinese students over Hong Kong’s political unrest
  • More recently, some say they have become the victims of cyberbullying and doxxing
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 1:15pm, 22 Nov, 2019

One of the posters seen in Hankuk University featuring the face of a female student surrounded by profanities and threats. Photo: Handout
