Debris seen inside a church attacked by two suicide bombers in Sulu, Philippines, on January 27, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Isis terror tactics being exported to Southeast Asia, US official says
- Isis fighters are not going to Southeast Asia en masse, but the US has seen a rise of Isis-inspired plans, including suicide bombings, in the region
- Counterterrorism official Nathan Sales says Washington will target the various flows of terror financing to curb the efforts of terrorists in Southeast Asia
Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan. Photo: AP
Osama bin Laden’s anthrax scientist freed by Malaysia
- Yazid Sufaat served a string of jail sentences for his work with both Islamic State and al-Qaeda
- The United States will ‘be very concerned’ at his release: expert
