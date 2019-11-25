The Singapore government’s response to opposition politician Brad Bowyer’s Facebook post, posted to its official fact-checking page. Photo: Image captured from www.gov.sg/factually
Singapore invokes ‘fake news’ law for first time over politician’s Facebook post
- The island state has demanded the opposition’s Brad Bowyer correct a post questioning the independence of state investment firms GIC and Temasek
- The legislation received significant criticism before it was passed in May, but the government insists it is needed to prevent the spread of disinformation
Topic | Singapore
The Singapore government’s response to opposition politician Brad Bowyer’s Facebook post, posted to its official fact-checking page. Photo: Image captured from www.gov.sg/factually
Protesters throw petrol bombs at police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Kowloon on November 17. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong campus protests: what would Lee Kuan Yew do?
- As battles raged in Hong Kong universities, remarks by the late leader on how he handled student protesters spread on WhatsApp
- But while Singapore’s methods were effective in the 1960s, an expert says a different tack is now needed
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters throw petrol bombs at police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Kowloon on November 17. Photo: Kyodo