Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Singapore government’s response to opposition politician Brad Bowyer’s Facebook post, posted to its official fact-checking page. Photo: Image captured from www.gov.sg/factually
Politics

Singapore invokes ‘fake news’ law for first time over politician’s Facebook post

  • The island state has demanded the opposition’s Brad Bowyer correct a post questioning the independence of state investment firms GIC and Temasek
  • The legislation received significant criticism before it was passed in May, but the government insists it is needed to prevent the spread of disinformation
Topic |   Singapore
SCMP

Dewey Sim  

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 5:57pm, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Singapore government’s response to opposition politician Brad Bowyer’s Facebook post, posted to its official fact-checking page. Photo: Image captured from www.gov.sg/factually
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters throw petrol bombs at police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Kowloon on November 17. Photo: Kyodo
Politics

Hong Kong campus protests: what would Lee Kuan Yew do?

  • As battles raged in Hong Kong universities, remarks by the late leader on how he handled student protesters spread on WhatsApp
  • But while Singapore’s methods were effective in the 1960s, an expert says a different tack is now needed
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 3:48pm, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters throw petrol bombs at police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Kowloon on November 17. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.