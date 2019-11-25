Channels

The Sydney Opera House is seen through a Chinese flag. Photo: AFP
Politics

Australia probes spy plot amid claims of Beijing’s political meddling in Taiwan, Hong Kong

  • Explosive accusations about an alleged attempt to infiltrate parliament follow the defection of self-confessed spy Wang Liqiang
  • Though retired Taiwanese intelligence official pours cold water on Wang’s claims, analysts say allegations will add to wariness about China’s intentions
Topic |   Australia
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 7:52pm, 25 Nov, 2019

The Sydney Opera House is seen through a Chinese flag. Photo: AFP
Self-confessed spy William Wang Liqiang. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Self-proclaimed Chinese spy William Wang who defected to Australia is a fraud and wanted criminal, China says

  • Wang Liqiang convicted of fraud in 2016 and is under investigation for another alleged crime, Shanghai police claim
  • Wang claims to be Beijing-sponsored secret agent who undertook undercover espionage work in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia
Topic |   Espionage
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 12:08am, 25 Nov, 2019

Self-confessed spy William Wang Liqiang. Photo: Handout
