A man works in front of the athletes’ village inside the New Clark City Sports Complex for the SEA Games in the Philippines. Photo: EPA
SEA Games in Duterte’s Philippines likened to Fyre Festival after series of complaints
- Long waits, poor organisation and incomplete facilities at the competition have garnered complaints and a flurry of coverage
- While social media users liken the games to the failed US festival, politicians are more concerned with a bout of finger-pointing over who is responsible
The Singapore under-22 football team for the SEA Games comprises many Muslim players. Photo: FAS
SEA Games 2019: Singapore Muslim athletes served pork, despite repeated reminders from Philippines’ Islamic body
- Non-Muslim athletes also complain about the limited menu, food that lacks nutritional value and low drinking water supplies
- Singapore is one of a number of nations fielding Muslim athletes, along with Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei
