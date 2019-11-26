Channels

A man works in front of the athletes’ village inside the New Clark City Sports Complex for the SEA Games in the Philippines. Photo: EPA
SEA Games in Duterte’s Philippines likened to Fyre Festival after series of complaints

  • Long waits, poor organisation and incomplete facilities at the competition have garnered complaints and a flurry of coverage
  • While social media users liken the games to the failed US festival, politicians are more concerned with a bout of finger-pointing over who is responsible
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 8:41pm, 26 Nov, 2019

The Singapore under-22 football team for the SEA Games comprises many Muslim players. Photo: FAS
SEA Games 2019: Singapore Muslim athletes served pork, despite repeated reminders from Philippines’ Islamic body

  • Non-Muslim athletes also complain about the limited menu, food that lacks nutritional value and low drinking water supplies
  • Singapore is one of a number of nations fielding Muslim athletes, along with Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei
Nazvi Careem

Nazvi Careem  

Updated: 3:24pm, 26 Nov, 2019

