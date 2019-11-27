Chinese con artists are relocating to Southeast Asia to evade a crackdown by Beijing. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chinese ‘fake cop’ scams fleeing Beijing’s crackdown are setting up in Southeast Asia: Indonesian police
- Indonesian police arrest 85 Chinese on suspicion of running a ‘fake cop’ scam that targeted victims back in China
- The arrests are the latest in a string of cases to have occurred in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore
Topic | Crime
Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan. Photo: AP
Osama bin Laden’s anthrax scientist freed by Malaysia
- Yazid Sufaat served a string of jail sentences for his work with both Islamic State and al-Qaeda
- The United States will ‘be very concerned’ at his release: expert
Topic | Islamic militancy
