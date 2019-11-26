Lee Chia-fen (centre) at a campaign event in Thailand last Tuesday. Photo: CNA
Wife of Taiwan presidential hopeful Han Kuo-yu scraps Singapore stop on campaign tour
- Lee Chia-fen was due to drum up support for her husband ahead of election showdown with President Tsai Ing-wen
- But Singaporean authorities said Lee would be closely watched amid a ban on ‘foreign political activities’, according to Han’s campaign office
