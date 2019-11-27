Channels

A Thai Buddhist monk walks past the coffin of former Communist Party of Malaysia leader Chin Peng in 2013. Photo: EPA
In Malaysia, politicians spar after return of communist leader Chin Peng’s remains

  • The ashes of the guerilla chief, who led one of the world’s longest-running insurgencies, were secretly scattered in his birthplace of Perak in September
  • He fled the country for China in 1960 and died in exile in Thailand in 2013, but his remains remain officially barred from being interred in Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 9:00pm, 27 Nov, 2019

The Kuala Lumpur skyline, as seen through a cracked glass pane. Photo: Bloomberg
Hwok-Aun Lee
Can Mahathir’s government get Malaysians to believe in shared prosperity – regardless of race?

  • The ruling coalition’s road map for progress emphasises Bumiputra development, while establishing ‘decent living for all’ as a goal
  • But Malaysians don’t need to choose between needs-based and race-based policies – and Pakatan Harapan needs to show them both can coexist
Updated: 11:59am, 27 Nov, 2019

