The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said the claim was baseless and ‘purely speculative’. Photo: Xinhua
China could be Trojan Horse for Philippines, senator says, as fears grow over access to power grid
- Risa Hontiveros vows to push for an investigation by the Senate into claims that Beijing can control the electricity network
- The operator has denied the accusations but Hontiveros says the controversy is a further example of Rodrigo Duterte cosying up to China
