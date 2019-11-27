Channels

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said the claim was baseless and ‘purely speculative’. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

China could be Trojan Horse for Philippines, senator says, as fears grow over access to power grid

  • Risa Hontiveros vows to push for an investigation by the Senate into claims that Beijing can control the electricity network
  • The operator has denied the accusations but Hontiveros says the controversy is a further example of Rodrigo Duterte cosying up to China
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 10:00pm, 27 Nov, 2019

Workers erect a reinforcement grid of iron bars for a concrete wall of a power substation in Manila. Photo: AFP
Politics

China can turn off the Philippine national power grid, officials say

  • Engineers in China could plunge the country into darkness using a remote operating system supplied by a firm based in Nanjing
  • Senators demand an investigation into the national security implications, but official says a similar arrangement exists in Kenya, Indonesia and Thailand
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 9:57am, 21 Nov, 2019

