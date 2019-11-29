Channels

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) shakes hands with Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin, an Islamic cleric who has been assigned to lead a comprehensive campaign against the spread of radical ideologies. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Indonesia appoints vice-president and Muslim cleric Ma’ruf Amin to tackle radicalisation

  • The senior cleric is seen as a figure who has the Islamic credentials to take on the country’s hardliners
  • Religious radicalisation has spread from schools to the civil service, state-owned enterprises, police and military
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 8:30am, 29 Nov, 2019

A Thai immigration officer displays fake passports in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Politics

Malaysia warns Isis may shift base to Southeast Asia, as militants seek fake passports

  • Malaysia’s home affairs minister says Islamic State may move operations after death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
  • Meanwhile, former militant says foreign fighters are looking for forged or stolen passports to return home
Topic |   Malaysia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 10:21pm, 28 Nov, 2019

