Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) shakes hands with Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin, an Islamic cleric who has been assigned to lead a comprehensive campaign against the spread of radical ideologies. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia appoints vice-president and Muslim cleric Ma’ruf Amin to tackle radicalisation
- The senior cleric is seen as a figure who has the Islamic credentials to take on the country’s hardliners
- Religious radicalisation has spread from schools to the civil service, state-owned enterprises, police and military
Topic | Indonesia
A Thai immigration officer displays fake passports in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Malaysia warns Isis may shift base to Southeast Asia, as militants seek fake passports
- Malaysia’s home affairs minister says Islamic State may move operations after death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
- Meanwhile, former militant says foreign fighters are looking for forged or stolen passports to return home
Topic | Malaysia
