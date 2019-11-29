The Facebook page of the State Times Review.
Singapore orders Facebook to comply with fake news law and ‘correct’ dissident’s post
- The Lion City demands social media giant correct a post by Australia-based blogger Alex Tan Zhi Xiang on his ‘States Times Review’ page
- The development potentially sets up a showdown between the Singapore government and Facebook
Topic | Social media
The Facebook page of the State Times Review.
The correction order issued by the Singapore government is one of the tools it can deploy under the new Protection From Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA). Photo: Reuters
Singapore invokes ‘fake news’ law for first time over politician’s Facebook post
- The island state has demanded the opposition’s Brad Bowyer correct a post questioning the independence of state investment firms GIC and Temasek
- The legislation received significant criticism before it was passed in May, but the government insists it is needed to prevent the spread of disinformation
Topic | Singapore
The correction order issued by the Singapore government is one of the tools it can deploy under the new Protection From Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA). Photo: Reuters