Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Psychologists are worried about how children and teenagers are being affected by the situation in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

‘What do I tell them?’ When children ask about Hong Kong protests

  • Violent street clashes and youngsters on the front lines – these are the memories of 2019 for many of the city’s children
  • Psychologists worry about the toll on mental health, not just for the young but also the adults they look up to
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 12:13pm, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Psychologists are worried about how children and teenagers are being affected by the situation in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.