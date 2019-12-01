Christians in Jakarta jail attend a Christmas celebration. Photo: Reuters
The ghost of Indonesia’s Christmas past, religious intolerance, is raised with a tweet about cake
- Notice claiming Jakarta bakery would no longer put Christmas symbols on its cakes has caused a stir after a Twitter photo went viral
- It may be fake news, but it has raised the ghost of Christmas past in a land where Islamic extremism has left many on edge
