The State Times Review Facebook page. Photo: Screengrab
Facebook urges Singapore government to respect ‘free expression’ as it complies with fake news law
- The site attached a label to a blogger’s post that said it was ‘legally required’ to tell users ‘the Singapore government says this post has false information’
- Facebook’s notice was linked to an official website detailing the government’s assertions on why the dissident’s post contained false statements of fact
