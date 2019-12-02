US navy ships in the South China Sea. Malaysia is wary of the waters becoming the site of a great power rivalry between America and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia flags US-China rivalry and jihadist fighters as key threats in first ever defence white paper
- Minister Mohamad Sabu unveils document to lawmakers with warning that competition between the superpowers is likely to intensify
- Opposition MPs say paper is short on funding details as Malaysia struggles to keep up with spending by its neighbours
