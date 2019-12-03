A Japan Coast Guard vessel sails in front of one of the disputed islands in 2013. Photo: Reuters
Beijing-Tokyo distrust lingers as record number of Chinese ships seen near Diaoyu Islands
- Experts say Prime Minister Abe and President Xi are carefully handling the situation on the disputed archipelago, known in Japan as the Senkaku Islands
- But one side setting foot on the islands, or an accidental collision between the vessels in the waters surround them, are potential flashpoints
Topic | Diaoyu Islands
A Japan Coast Guard vessel sails in front of one of the disputed islands in 2013. Photo: Reuters