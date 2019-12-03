Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Japan Coast Guard vessel sails in front of one of the disputed islands in 2013. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Beijing-Tokyo distrust lingers as record number of Chinese ships seen near Diaoyu Islands

  • Experts say Prime Minister Abe and President Xi are carefully handling the situation on the disputed archipelago, known in Japan as the Senkaku Islands
  • But one side setting foot on the islands, or an accidental collision between the vessels in the waters surround them, are potential flashpoints
Topic |   Diaoyu Islands
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 7:00pm, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Japan Coast Guard vessel sails in front of one of the disputed islands in 2013. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.