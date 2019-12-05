Channels

The Philippine government is investigating China’s part ownership of the national grid amid claims Beijing can plunge the country into darkness. Photo: AFP
Politics

Philippine national power grid IPO can guard against China threat: senator

  • The Philippine government is investigating China’s part ownership of the national grid amid claims Beijing can plunge country into darkness
  • Energy committee chairman Sherwin Gatchalian says public has already lost out on billions of pesos due to grid’s failure to list on stock exchange
Topic |   China-Philippines relations
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 6:47pm, 5 Dec, 2019

The Philippine government is investigating China’s part ownership of the national grid amid claims Beijing can plunge the country into darkness. Photo: AFP
Workers erect a reinforcement grid of iron bars for a concrete wall of a power substation in Manila. Photo: AFP
Politics

China can turn off the Philippine national power grid, officials say

  • Engineers in China could plunge the country into darkness using a remote operating system supplied by a firm based in Nanjing
  • Senators demand an investigation into the national security implications, but official says a similar arrangement exists in Kenya, Indonesia and Thailand
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 9:57am, 21 Nov, 2019

Workers erect a reinforcement grid of iron bars for a concrete wall of a power substation in Manila. Photo: AFP
