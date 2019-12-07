Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anies Baswedan is sworn in as the governor of Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan: Islamism’s new hope for Indonesian presidency?

  • Anies fuels speculation of tilt at the presidency by addressing rally of the 212 Islamist movement that orchestrated fall of his Christian predecessor Ahok
  • Analysts say he is now a favoured pick among Islamists for the 2024 election
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 7:38am, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anies Baswedan is sworn in as the governor of Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indonesian leader Sukarno with China’s Mao Zedong in 1956. File photo
This Week in Asia /  Politics

The Chinese who fled Sukarno’s Indonesia to build a new Bali under Mao

  • A presidential decree 60 years ago sparked an exodus of Chinese from the newly independent country
  • Tens of thousands were shipped to Mao-era China, where despite hardships they felt finally at home
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Randy Mulyanto

Randy Mulyanto  

Updated: 9:37pm, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian leader Sukarno with China’s Mao Zedong in 1956. File photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.