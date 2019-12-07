Anies Baswedan is sworn in as the governor of Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan: Islamism’s new hope for Indonesian presidency?
- Anies fuels speculation of tilt at the presidency by addressing rally of the 212 Islamist movement that orchestrated fall of his Christian predecessor Ahok
- Analysts say he is now a favoured pick among Islamists for the 2024 election
Topic | Indonesia
Anies Baswedan is sworn in as the governor of Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian leader Sukarno with China’s Mao Zedong in 1956. File photo
The Chinese who fled Sukarno’s Indonesia to build a new Bali under Mao
- A presidential decree 60 years ago sparked an exodus of Chinese from the newly independent country
- Tens of thousands were shipped to Mao-era China, where despite hardships they felt finally at home
Topic | Chinese overseas
Indonesian leader Sukarno with China’s Mao Zedong in 1956. File photo