Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim has denied sexually assaulting a 26-year-old man. Photo: EPA
Politics

Sex scandal, fist fight set scene for Malaysia’s ruling PKR party AGM

  • Youth members of the People’s Justice Party throw stones and punches in scuffle that underlines the fragile state of Pakatan Harapan’s biggest member
  • Fracas comes just days after claims emerged that the party’s president Anwar Ibrahim had sexually assaulted a 26-year-old man
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 7:19pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim has denied sexually assaulting a 26-year-old man. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim says former aide’s sexual assault claim is ‘politics at its worst’

  • Muhammed Yusoff Rawther accused the former deputy premier of attempting to force him to have sex in September last year
  • Anwar said the allegations were aimed at scuttling his planned takeover of the premiership
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:29pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.