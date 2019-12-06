PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim has denied sexually assaulting a 26-year-old man. Photo: EPA
Sex scandal, fist fight set scene for Malaysia’s ruling PKR party AGM
- Youth members of the People’s Justice Party throw stones and punches in scuffle that underlines the fragile state of Pakatan Harapan’s biggest member
- Fracas comes just days after claims emerged that the party’s president Anwar Ibrahim had sexually assaulted a 26-year-old man
Topic | Malaysia
Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim says former aide’s sexual assault claim is ‘politics at its worst’
- Muhammed Yusoff Rawther accused the former deputy premier of attempting to force him to have sex in September last year
- Anwar said the allegations were aimed at scuttling his planned takeover of the premiership
