Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The KuToo hashtag first appeared in January 2019 after Yumi Ishikawa tweeted about being forced to wear painful high heels at work. Photo: Shutterstock
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan’s #KuToo movement says a high-heels dress code is workplace harassment

  • Activists want the government to revise laws on power harassment, or ‘pawa hara’, to include forcing female employees to wear heels
  • The KuToo movement has gained momentum, and is one of 10 ‘memorable buzzwords’ for Japan in 2019
Topic |   Japan
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 10:15am, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The KuToo hashtag first appeared in January 2019 after Yumi Ishikawa tweeted about being forced to wear painful high heels at work. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.