The KuToo hashtag first appeared in January 2019 after Yumi Ishikawa tweeted about being forced to wear painful high heels at work. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan’s #KuToo movement says a high-heels dress code is workplace harassment
- Activists want the government to revise laws on power harassment, or ‘pawa hara’, to include forcing female employees to wear heels
- The KuToo movement has gained momentum, and is one of 10 ‘memorable buzzwords’ for Japan in 2019
Topic | Japan
