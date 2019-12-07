Family members mourn one of the 39 Vietnamese found dead in a truck in Britain. Photo: AFP
Why are so many Vietnamese risking their lives with human traffickers to reach the UK?
- The deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated truck found in Essex highlight the risks many are prepared to take to find work in Britain
- But they are just the tip of the iceberg; thousands of others work illegally in cannabis farms, nail bars and restaurants
Topic | Human rights
