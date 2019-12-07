Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Family members mourn one of the 39 Vietnamese found dead in a truck in Britain. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Why are so many Vietnamese risking their lives with human traffickers to reach the UK?

  • The deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated truck found in Essex highlight the risks many are prepared to take to find work in Britain
  • But they are just the tip of the iceberg; thousands of others work illegally in cannabis farms, nail bars and restaurants
Topic |   Human rights
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 11:15am, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Family members mourn one of the 39 Vietnamese found dead in a truck in Britain. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.