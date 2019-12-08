Channels

Anwar Ibrahim, president of the People’s Justice Party (PKR). Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

PKR’s Anwar-Azmin power struggle deepens, threatening future of Malaysia’s ruling party

  • Anwar Ibrahim is tipped to take over from Prime Minister Mahahthir Mohamed but a faction supports Azmin Ali
  • PKR’s internal strife is distracting it from addressing voters’ concerns, such as the rising cost of living, observers say
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 6:55pm, 8 Dec, 2019

Anwar Ibrahim, president of the People’s Justice Party (PKR). Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Mahathir and Anwar: a timeline of Malaysian succession and speculation

  • It has been 18 months since Mahathir led his Pakatan Harapan coalition to election victory, but there is increasing anxiety about the country’s direction
  • Among the chief concerns is the question of when – and if – he will hand over power to Anwar Ibrahim
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 10:26am, 25 Nov, 2019

Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: EPA
