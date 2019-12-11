Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit talks to the media in November after being stripped of his MP status. His party faces dissolution. Photo: EPA-EFE
Will Thailand’s Future Forward party survive a Prayuth government?
- The party co-founded by charismatic billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is facing dissolution over loans he provided to it
- The uncertainty has raised fears of a return to street politics in Thailand, but the leader says Hong Kong style protests are not the solution
Topic | Thailand
Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit talks to the media in November after being stripped of his MP status. His party faces dissolution. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit surrounded by supporters on his arrival at the Constitutional Court on November 20, 2019. Photo: AP
Thai court bars Future Forward’s leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from parliament
- The Constitutional Court found Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit guilty of holding shares in a media company after registering his candidacy for election
- The billionaire frontman of the millennial-friendly party denied the charges and said they are politically motivated
Topic | Thailand
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit surrounded by supporters on his arrival at the Constitutional Court on November 20, 2019. Photo: AP