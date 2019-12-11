Channels

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit talks to the media in November after being stripped of his MP status. His party faces dissolution. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Will Thailand’s Future Forward party survive a Prayuth government?

  • The party co-founded by charismatic billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is facing dissolution over loans he provided to it
  • The uncertainty has raised fears of a return to street politics in Thailand, but the leader says Hong Kong style protests are not the solution
Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Updated: 9:07am, 11 Dec, 2019

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit talks to the media in November after being stripped of his MP status. His party faces dissolution. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit surrounded by supporters on his arrival at the Constitutional Court on November 20, 2019. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai court bars Future Forward’s leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from parliament

  • The Constitutional Court found Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit guilty of holding shares in a media company after registering his candidacy for election
  • The billionaire frontman of the millennial-friendly party denied the charges and said they are politically motivated
Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:37pm, 20 Nov, 2019

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit surrounded by supporters on his arrival at the Constitutional Court on November 20, 2019. Photo: AP
