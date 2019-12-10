Students of Gauhati University shout slogans against the citizenship amendment bill, which was passed in the lower house. Photo: EPA-EFE
In India, protests over new citizenship bill as Muslims fear further persecution
- The citizenship amendment bill grants citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from neighbouring countries who entered India illegally
- A politician says it’s a clear attempt to disenfranchise Muslims, and what happened in Nazi Germany will not be allowed in India
