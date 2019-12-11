The smoother integration and operation of India’s army, air force and navy is expected improve combat performance and get the best return on its defence spending. Photo: AFP
India gears up for first Chief of Defence Staff in face of China, Pakistan threat
- India’s leader Narendra Modi is said to be in the final stages of choosing the new chief to improve synergy among the army, air force and navy
- The appointment is part of India’s much-needed military reform to face its nuclear-armed neighbours China and Pakistan
Topic | India
An old train engine lies abandoned in Janakpur, 300km south of Kathmandu. Photo: AFP
China-Nepal Railway: debt trap, godsend, threat to India, or just a pie in the sky?
- Lofty ambitions of a Himalayan railway entertained by Mao Zedong have been revived by Xi Jinping
- Even if technical and environmental problems can be overcome, Nepal faces another danger: debt
Topic | Nepal
