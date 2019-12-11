The smoother integration and operation of India’s army, air force and navy is expected improve combat performance and get the best return on its defence spending. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

India gears up for first Chief of Defence Staff in face of China, Pakistan threat

  • India’s leader Narendra Modi is said to be in the final stages of choosing the new chief to improve synergy among the army, air force and navy
  • The appointment is part of India’s much-needed military reform to face its nuclear-armed neighbours China and Pakistan
Topic |   India
Subir Bhaumik

Subir Bhaumik  

Updated: 5:55pm, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The smoother integration and operation of India’s army, air force and navy is expected improve combat performance and get the best return on its defence spending. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
An old train engine lies abandoned in Janakpur, 300km south of Kathmandu. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China-Nepal Railway: debt trap, godsend, threat to India, or just a pie in the sky?

  • Lofty ambitions of a Himalayan railway entertained by Mao Zedong have been revived by Xi Jinping
  • Even if technical and environmental problems can be overcome, Nepal faces another danger: debt
Topic |   Nepal
Ed Peters

Ed Peters  

Updated: 10:18am, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

An old train engine lies abandoned in Janakpur, 300km south of Kathmandu. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.