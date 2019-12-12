An employee of Indonesia’s state-owned oil company Pertamina walks past oil drums at the company’s main depot in north Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
As Ahok takes reins at Indonesia’s state energy giant Pertamina, a corruption case lingers
- The ex-Jakarta governor has been tasked with reducing crude oil imports and weeding out graft at the company
- But experts say an ongoing corruption case involving former CEO Karen Agustiawan shows how challenging it is to make business decisions at state-owned enterprises
Topic | Indonesia
Fishermen unload a fresh catch of tuna in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Chinese fishermen: off the hook in Indonesia now Pudjiastuti’s gone?
- With her fondness for sinking foreign vessels, Susi Pudjiastuti breathed life into Indonesia’s fisheries
- Now that Jokowi has cast her adrift, will her replacement have the backbone to reel in China?
Topic | South China Sea
