Protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption at 1MDB with portraits of Jho Low in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP
The hunt for Jho Low: is net closing on 1MDB’s billion-dollar whale?
- It’s been a tough year for the fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, accused of one of the biggest frauds ever
- He’s given up US$1 billion in assets and now his former BFF Najib Razak has thrown him under the bus. Still, he has his freedom – but for how long?
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption at 1MDB with portraits of Jho Low in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP