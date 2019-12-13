An Indian lawmaker holds a banner in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill at the Parliament House in New Delhi on December 13, 2019. Indian authorities have relaxed curfew in violence-hit parts of the northeastern state of Assam but shut schools until next week as protests continue against a new law that would grant citizenship to non-Muslims who migrated from neighbouring countries. Photo: AP
Japan’s Abe postpones India trip as protesters rage over Modi’s citizenship law
- The Japanese prime minister was slated to meet Indian counterpart this week in Guwahati in Assam state, northeast of India
- But the state has now become the epicentre of anger over a new law that excludes Muslims from neighbouring states from applying for Indian citizenship
Police officers try to rescue a fellow officer who was set on fire during a protest against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Agartala, the capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Two dead in India’s Assam as protests over citizenship law turn violent
- Violence broke out after India’s parliament approved the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), which offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal migrants
- Police in Guwahati fired bullets as protesters demonstrated in the streets, defying a curfew
Police officers try to rescue a fellow officer who was set on fire during a protest against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Agartala, the capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura. Photo: Agence France-Presse