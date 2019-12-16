Policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar arrive at court. In 2009 both were convicted and sentenced to death. Photo: Reuters
Hitman claims Najib Razak ordered killing of model Altantuyaa Shaariibuu, accusing her of spying on Malaysia
- Azilah Hadri, a former policeman on death row, says he had assumed he would receive the protection of Najib, who was defence minister at the time
- Najib has dismissed the allegations as “complete fabrication”
Topic | Malaysia
Policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar arrive at court. In 2009 both were convicted and sentenced to death. Photo: Reuters