Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan during a 2018 meeting in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
Did pressure from Saudi Arabia see Pakistan PM Khan skip summit in Mahathir’s Malaysia?
- The KL Summit, a forum of Islamic countries, has been dealt a blow after Khan’s withdrawal
- The premier reportedly pulled out over the perception the summit was meant to replace the Riyadh-dominated Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
Policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar arrive at court. In 2009 both were convicted and sentenced to death. Photo: Reuters
Hitman claims Najib Razak ordered killing of model Altantuya Shaariibuu, accusing her of spying on Malaysia
- Azilah Hadri, a former policeman on death row, says he had assumed he would receive the protection of Najib, who was defence minister at the time
- Najib has dismissed the allegations as ‘complete fabrication’
