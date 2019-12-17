Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has said the claim that he ordered a hit on a Mongolian model is part of a strategy to implicate him for murder so he can be detained without bail. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lawyer for Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak says hitman’s claim ‘laughable’

  • Death row inmate Azilah Hadri claimed the former prime minister ordered the death of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006
  • But Najib’s lawyer says this is part of a conspiracy against his client, and the convicted killer had met with a VVIP outside prison earlier this year
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 6:44pm, 17 Dec, 2019

Policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar arrive at court. In 2009 both were convicted and sentenced to death. Photo: Reuters
Hitman claims Najib Razak ordered killing of model Altantuya Shaariibuu, accusing her of spying on Malaysia

  • Azilah Hadri, a former policeman on death row, says he had assumed he would receive the protection of Najib, who was defence minister at the time
  • Najib has dismissed the allegations as ‘complete fabrication’
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 3:46pm, 17 Dec, 2019

