A man runs past a burning bus set on fire by demonstrators against India’s new religion-based citizenship law. Photo: Reuters
WhatsApp to Bridgefy, what Hong Kong taught India’s leaderless protesters

  • Indians protesting against New Delhi’s new religion-based citizenship law are learning from tactics used by the Hong Kong protesters
  • After police tear-gassed a university library, one group turned to Bridgefy, an app that enables communication without an internet connection
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 7:03pm, 18 Dec, 2019

Protestors demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India. Photo: Xinhua
Modi’s surgical strike on Muslims puts India at war with itself

  • Pincer attack with citizenship law and population verification sets the stage for prolonged unrest
  • In the midst of an acute slowdown, a strange time to dabble in explosive social issues
Debasish Roy Chowdhury

Updated: 1:17am, 17 Dec, 2019

Debasish Roy Chowdhury

Debasish is a Jefferson Fellow and winner of multiple Hong Kong News and SOPA awards. He has worked and lived in Calcutta, São Paulo, Hua Hin, Bangkok, Beijing, and Hong Kong.

