A man runs past a burning bus set on fire by demonstrators against India’s new religion-based citizenship law. Photo: Reuters
WhatsApp to Bridgefy, what Hong Kong taught India’s leaderless protesters
- Indians protesting against New Delhi’s new religion-based citizenship law are learning from tactics used by the Hong Kong protesters
- After police tear-gassed a university library, one group turned to Bridgefy, an app that enables communication without an internet connection
Protestors demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India. Photo: Xinhua
Modi’s surgical strike on Muslims puts India at war with itself
- Pincer attack with citizenship law and population verification sets the stage for prolonged unrest
- In the midst of an acute slowdown, a strange time to dabble in explosive social issues
