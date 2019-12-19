Hong Kong riot police officers fire tear gas during a protest in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Bernard Yeung
Opinion

Opinion

Bernard Yeung

Don’t cry for Hong Kong. Say sorry and fix our problems

  • The worst one can do is to raise an accusing finger. It is time for all sides to self-reflect, apologise, and fix our problems
  • Hong Kong needs a long-term vision to reform economic policies and balance the interests of all classes
Bernard Yeung

Bernard Yeung

Updated: 7:00am, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong riot police officers fire tear gas during a protest in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bernard Yeung

Bernard Yeung

Bernard Yeung is an economist and a former Dean of NUS Business School in Singapore (June 2008-May 2019)

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Robert Lee
Opinion

Opinion

Robert Lee

Hong Kong protests: City must realise its true value to China to weather the political storm

  • Hong Kong’s protests have been driven by deep domestic concerns, and exacerbated and exploited by international politics
  • While Beijing should try easing local fears over judicial transparency, Hongkongers should embrace Chinese identity
Robert Lee

Robert Lee

Updated: 6:17am, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Lee

Robert Lee

Robert Lee is non-executive chairman of Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.