Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit. Photo: AFP
‘Muslims caused fear of Islam’: Mahathir Mohamad opens Kuala Lumpur Summit, amid Saudi disgruntlement
- ‘We may claim to be performing jihad but the result is more oppression of Muslims everywhere,’ Malaysian leader tells meeting of Islamic countries
- Event has raised Saudi hackles over fears it will undermine the influence of Riyadh-dominated Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
