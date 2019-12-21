Islamic State fighters in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armoured vehicle in 2014. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Can Indonesia’s reform of Isis militants overturn their desire to die as martyrs?

  • The arrest of a former militant for facilitating paramilitary training for an extremist group highlights the country’s struggle with recidivism
  • A significant number of Isis members are scheduled to be released from prison this month, underlining the situation’s critical nature
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew

Updated: 10:23am, 21 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Islamic State fighters in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armoured vehicle in 2014. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Amy Chew

Amy Chew

Amy Chew is a journalist based in Kuala Lumpur who has covered regime change in Asia and parts of the Middle East, giving her a unique insight into the economic, social and political factors that reshapes society.