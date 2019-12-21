Islamic State fighters in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armoured vehicle in 2014. Photo: AP
Can Indonesia’s reform of Isis militants overturn their desire to die as martyrs?
- The arrest of a former militant for facilitating paramilitary training for an extremist group highlights the country’s struggle with recidivism
- A significant number of Isis members are scheduled to be released from prison this month, underlining the situation’s critical nature
Topic | Indonesia
Islamic State fighters in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armoured vehicle in 2014. Photo: AP