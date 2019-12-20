China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea joint energy deals will fail in face of maritime disputes, study finds
- Chinese scholar Song Xue examined 19 joint development projects worldwide between 1958 and 2008 and found territorial disputes that hurt bilateral ties often caused pacts to fail
- She cited the Philippines-China venture as an example where both sides had set aside claims for ‘mutual economic gains’
