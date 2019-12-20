Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak takes an Islamic oath at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur to protest his innocence after allegations that he had ordered the murder of Mongolian model and translator Altantuya Shaariibuu. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Najib Razak takes Islamic oath to deny claims he ordered model Altantuyaa Shaariibuu’s killing
- Najib, who is also on trial for corruption and abuse of power in the 1MDB matter, proclaimed his innocence after Friday prayers
- This comes after a death-row prisoner claimed Najib gave the order to kill Mongolian model and translator Altantuyaa Shaariibuu in 2006
