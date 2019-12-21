Singapore first used the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act on November 25, against opposition politician Brad Bowyer. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s fake news law: protecting the truth, or restricting free debate?
- The government has invoked Pofma four times in the past four weeks, on the basis of what some critics say are flawed interpretations of their points
- But the People’s Action Party has bristled against claims the law is being used for censorship, stressing that the offending posts and articles remain online
Topic | Singapore
