Singapore first used the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act on November 25, against opposition politician Brad Bowyer. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore’s fake news law: protecting the truth, or restricting free debate?

  • The government has invoked Pofma four times in the past four weeks, on the basis of what some critics say are flawed interpretations of their points
  • But the People’s Action Party has bristled against claims the law is being used for censorship, stressing that the offending posts and articles remain online
Topic |   Singapore
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas

Dewey Sim

Updated: 8:00am, 21 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore first used the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act on November 25, against opposition politician Brad Bowyer. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan is Asia Correspondent for the SCMP, covering breaking news, politics, diplomacy, trade and Southeast Asian macroeconomic trends. His work for the Post's Asia desk also focuses on the region's multifaceted interactions with the United States and China. A Singapore native, Bhavan previously worked for Agence France-Presse.

Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim is a journalist based in Singapore who covers politics, financial and defence news.