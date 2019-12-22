South Korean peace activists shout slogans calling for the United States to lift sanctions on North Korea in Seoul on December 17. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As Seoul loses faith in Trump’s approach on North Korea, China may be poised to step in

  • With Kim Jong-un threatening a ‘Christmas surprise’, fears are mounting that distractions are getting in the way of US-led denuclearisation efforts
  • Absent leadership from Washington, China has been holding talks and calling for sanctions to be eased in an effort to maintain stability on the peninsula
Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 7:19am, 22 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korean peace activists shout slogans calling for the United States to lift sanctions on North Korea in Seoul on December 17. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE